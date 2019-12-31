Global  

'Uncharted' Movie Loses Director Travis Knight - Here's Why

Just Jared Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The upcoming movie Uncharted, an adaptation of the popular video game, will need to find a new director as Travis Knight has dropped out. The action-adventure movie had to be pushed back due to star Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man film schedule. He’ll be shooting the next Marvel movie in the summer and now Uncharted is being [...]
Recent related news from verified sources

Uncharted film: Director Travis Knight 'leaves project' over scheduling conflict with star Tom Holland

Production on the new 'Spider-Man' movie is set to begin in summer 2020, pushing the 'Uncharted' date back
Independent

'Uncharted' movie loses yet another director

So much for the Uncharted movie gaining some semblance of stability. Deadline sources claim Bumblebee's Travis Knight has to give up the director's chair due to...
engadget


