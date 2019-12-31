akas RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Dame Emma Thompson feels 'extremely lucky' to be alive - #EmmaThompson @EmmaTfansite https://t.co/… 2 days ago

Marita Wördehoff RT @EmmaTfansite: https://t.co/4I91YlOeso - Dame Emma Thompson feels 'extremely lucky' to be alive - https://t.co/JuDTG89BwB 4 days ago

Dame Emma Thompson Fansite❤ RT @drjdove: Dame #EmmaThompson, 60, feels "extremely lucky" to be alive as her dad died when he was 53 and she's lost a number of friends.… 4 days ago

Dame Emma Thompson Fansite❤ https://t.co/4I91YlOeso - Dame Emma Thompson feels 'extremely lucky' to be alive - https://t.co/JuDTG89BwB 4 days ago

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Dame Emma Thompson feels 'extremely lucky' to be alive - #EmmaThompson @EmmaTfansite… https://t.co/ggCttO9SJQ 4 days ago

Doctor D 🕊🧓⌛🛸🌌☮ Dame #EmmaThompson, 60, feels "extremely lucky" to be alive as her dad died when he was 53 and she's lost a number… https://t.co/vN7hZswlc5 5 days ago

Daily Entertainment News Dame Emma Thompson feels lucky to be alive - Dame Emma Thompson feels "extremely lucky" to be alive. The 60-year-ol… https://t.co/UzMXbwRfAh 5 days ago