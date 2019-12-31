Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dame Emma Thompson feels lucky to be alive

ContactMusic Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dame Emma Thompson loves 'Love Actually' [Video]Dame Emma Thompson loves 'Love Actually'

Dame Emma Thompson can't resist watching 'Love Actually' at Christmas if she stumbles across it while channel surfing.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47Published

Emma Thompson praises 'good snogger' Meryl Streep [Video]Emma Thompson praises 'good snogger' Meryl Streep

Dame Emma Thompson has branded her 'Angel America' co-star Meryl Streep "a very good snogger".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published


Tweets about this

akaszaeg

akas RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Dame Emma Thompson feels 'extremely lucky' to be alive - #EmmaThompson @EmmaTfansite https://t.co/… 2 days ago

mwoerdehoff

Marita Wördehoff RT @EmmaTfansite: https://t.co/4I91YlOeso - Dame Emma Thompson feels 'extremely lucky' to be alive - https://t.co/JuDTG89BwB 4 days ago

EmmaTfansite

Dame Emma Thompson Fansite❤ RT @drjdove: Dame #EmmaThompson, 60, feels "extremely lucky" to be alive as her dad died when he was 53 and she's lost a number of friends.… 4 days ago

EmmaTfansite

Dame Emma Thompson Fansite❤ https://t.co/4I91YlOeso - Dame Emma Thompson feels 'extremely lucky' to be alive - https://t.co/JuDTG89BwB 4 days ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Dame Emma Thompson feels 'extremely lucky' to be alive - #EmmaThompson @EmmaTfansite… https://t.co/ggCttO9SJQ 4 days ago

drjdove

Doctor D 🕊🧓⌛🛸🌌☮ Dame #EmmaThompson, 60, feels "extremely lucky" to be alive as her dad died when he was 53 and she's lost a number… https://t.co/vN7hZswlc5 5 days ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Dame Emma Thompson feels lucky to be alive - Dame Emma Thompson feels "extremely lucky" to be alive. The 60-year-ol… https://t.co/UzMXbwRfAh 5 days ago

divaswiki

divaswiki Dame Emma Thompson feels lucky to be alive https://t.co/zYdqsVW79g https://t.co/QJ8khS1no3 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.