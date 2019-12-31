Global  

Ananya Panday is ringing in New Year 2019 with Khan siblings Suhana and Aryan; see photo

Mid-Day Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
It's that time of the year again when several of our B-town stars have left town for their New Year holidays. While the Pataudi family is enjoying snowy Switzerland, Shah Rukh Khan is in Alibag, and so are his kids Suhana and Aryan, Ananya Panday, and the rest of their squad. 

Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share a photo...
Ananya Panday kick start New Year celebration with Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan

Ananya Panday kick start New Year celebration with Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan

 It's that time of the year when most of the Bollywood stars fly out of India on vacation, to usher a brand new year.

