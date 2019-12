2020 Resolution: From Karan Patel to Deepika Singh, TV actors share what they won't repeat next year Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 10 hours ago )

*Sayantani Ghosh*

Last year, I experienced a phase where I was losing hope in life and did not derive happiness from work. It took me a while to bounce back. I hope I don't experience that feeling again in 2020, and that I can maintain my positive attitude towards life.



*Karan Patel*

