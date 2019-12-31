Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Isabelle Kaif's Bollywood debut to be Kwatha opposite Aayush Sharma?

Mid-Day Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Isabelle Kaif was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Stanley D'Costa's Time to Dance. The film, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi, rolled in 2018. Katrina Kaif's sister shot for the film in London. Its release date kept changing, and now, there is no news of it.

No wonder then that Isabelle's next, Kwatha, is being touted as...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Warina Hussain shares 10 Things we don't know about her and HATES this millennial habit – watch exclusive video

Warina Hussain was recently seen in Dabangg 3's Munna Badnaam Hua alongside Salman Khan. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Loveyatri opposite Aayush...
Bollywood Life

Aayush-Isabelle's 'Kwatha' goes on the floors

Aayush Sharma created a stir by Announcing his next film 'Kwatha' a few months back co-starring Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif. The film has gone on...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.