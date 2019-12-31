Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sona Mohapatra refuses to be slut-shamed on social media

Sify Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
On Sunday, Mohapatra shared pictures in a black cutout monokini from her beachside holiday with a caption: "Wild & Wanton. 2020, here I come". Soon, a section of netizens slut-shamed her for what she wore, some told her that she should not dress provocatively and some felt disappointed as they perceived that she is a "serious" person.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tellychakkar

Tellychakkar.com Create don't hate is what Sona Mohapatra follows. #SonaMohapatra #socialmedia #tellychakkar https://t.co/HEmJbUWj32 8 hours ago

BawaHS

HS Bawa-YesPunjab #SonaMohapatra refuses to be slut-shamed on social media @sonamohapatra https://t.co/KX39k7ROM4 https://t.co/sBmgnGHNVX 8 hours ago

yespunjab

YesPunjab(.)com #SonaMohapatra refuses to be slut-shamed on social media @sonamohapatra https://t.co/9XcZrxg3Vw https://t.co/ynFo3lDtud 8 hours ago

BDCTVonline

BDC TV Online Sona Mohapatra refuses to be slut-shamed on social media https://t.co/P9xF1F4vlI 8 hours ago

ians_india

IANS Tweets RT @ianslife_in: #Read: #SonaMohapatra refuses to be slut-shamed on #socialmedia https://t.co/uJuFBu5nh3 https://t.co/yUN7zX54mX 11 hours ago

Punjabupdate

Punjab Update Sona Mohapatra #Refuses to be slut-shamed on social media #Slutshamed #SocialMedia #SonaMohapatra #LifestyleFashion… https://t.co/OZNBp3sJx1 11 hours ago

Newskarnataka

News Karnataka Sona Mohapatra refuses to be slut-shamed on social media https://t.co/zifU8gBSvc #news #headlines https://t.co/SM2IMiddwO 11 hours ago

ianslife_in

IANSLIFE #Read: #SonaMohapatra refuses to be slut-shamed on #socialmedia https://t.co/uJuFBu5nh3 https://t.co/yUN7zX54mX 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.