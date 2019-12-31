Sona Mohapatra refuses to be slut-shamed on social media

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 16 hours ago )

On Sunday, Mohapatra shared pictures in a black cutout monokini from her beachside holiday with a caption: "Wild & Wanton. 2020, here I come". Soon, a section of netizens slut-shamed her for what she wore, some told her that she should not dress provocatively and some felt disappointed as they perceived that she is a "serious" person. 👓 View full article

