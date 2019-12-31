Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Watch Jennifer Lopez's First-Ever Golden Globes Interview With E!

E! Online Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
It's been more than two decades since Jennifer Lopez received a Golden Globe nomination. Her first nod came in 1998. Lopez was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

77th Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion [Video]77th Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Here are some of the hottest looks on this year’s Golden Globes red carpet, including styles from Jennifer Lopez, Saoirse Ronan, Kerry Washington and more!

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:55Published

Shanti Lowry Interview “GBK’s Pre-Golden Globes 2020 Celebrity Gift Lounge” Red Carpet [Video]Shanti Lowry Interview “GBK’s Pre-Golden Globes 2020 Celebrity Gift Lounge” Red Carpet

http://www.maximotv.com || 4K footage: Shanti Lowry interview on the red carpet at the GBK Productions Pre-Golden Globe Awards Celebrity Gifting Lounge held at La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood,..

Credit: MaximoTV     Duration: 03:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Attended the Golden Globes Together 18 Years Ago: Look Back at the Photos

Almost 18 years ago, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston walked the red carpet at the 59th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The Friends star had received her first...
E! Online Also reported by •Billboard.comUSATODAY.com

J.Lo, Billy Porter wow Golden Globes red carpet

"Pose" star Billy Porter wowed the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday with an all-white outfit trailed by a long, feathered white train as celebrities including...
Reuters Also reported by •E! OnlineUSATODAY.comJust Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.