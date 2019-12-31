Global  

Dove Cameron jokes about marrying Jennifer Lawrence

Tuesday, 31 December 2019
News video: Dove Cameron jokes about marrying Jennifer Lawrence

Dove Cameron jokes about marrying Jennifer Lawrence 00:56

 Dove Cameron took to Twitter to joke that she would tie the knot with the Oscar-winning star Jennifer Lawrence if she could.

