Mariah Carey, first artist with No. 1 hits in four different decades

Tuesday, 31 December 2019
Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 31 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Mariah Carey broke another record and became the first artist with No.1 hits in four distinct decades.
Mariah Carey jokes about her record-breaking achievement

Mariah Carey jokes about her record-breaking achievement

 American star Mariah Carey has joked about becoming the first artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart in four separate decades.

