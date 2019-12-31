Global  

'Good Newwz' box office collection update

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
'Good Newwz' box office collection updateAkshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Good Newwz' hit theatres last Friday and is getting great response from the cinephiles. The film is about two married couples trying to conceive babies but ends up in a major goof-up during in-vitro fertilisations (IVF). Audiences are thoroughly enjoying the performances of all the four actors. The romantic-comedy film collected Rs 17.50 crore nett on day 1 and as per the latest update the film has recorded a super-strong collection of Rs.13 crore net on its first Monday.
