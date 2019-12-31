Global  

Bombshell starring Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie to release on January 3 in India

Mid-Day Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Bombshell is an American biographical drama film directed by Jay Roach and written by Charles Randolph. The film stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie, and is based on real-life events.

*Watch the trailer of Bombshell below:*

The multistarrer Bombshell narrates the courageous story of a woman at Fox News...
👓 View full article
0
