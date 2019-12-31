Global  

Millennial Money: Focus on monthly tasks to hit 2020 goals

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
A year is built one day at a time. It’s the busy Tuesdays when you never have a moment and the lazy Sundays when you can finally relax. Focusing on small, cumulative actions can take you far, whether you want to train for a marathon, clean out your garage or start a hobby. This is […]
