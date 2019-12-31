Sonny Mehta, visionary head of Alfred A. Knopf, dies at 77 Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Sonny Mehta, the urbane and astute head of Alfred A. Knopf who guided one of the book world’s most esteemed imprints to new heights through a blend of prize-winning literature by Toni Morrison and Cormac McCarthy among others and blockbusters such as “Fifty Shades of Grey” and “The Girl With the […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Porscha rest in peace, sonny mehta. your work is done. wow--2019 has been filled with such mighty literary losses. https://t.co/sESsQSNqrV 35 seconds ago Nuha Ansari Hard to imagine a world without Sonny. Sonny Mehta, Visionary Head of Alfred A. Knopf, Dies at 77 - The New York Ti… https://t.co/uURxA8dezG 1 minute ago News 4 San Antonio Sonny Mehta, visionary head of Alfred A. Knopf, dies at 77 https://t.co/PCigJlmCYZ 3 minutes ago Denise Bukowski Sonny Mehta, Visionary Head of Alfred A. Knopf, Dies at 77 - The New York Times https://t.co/gmuuYDOsG7 10 minutes ago Sentinel&Enterprise Sonny Mehta, the urbane and astute head of Alfred A. Knopf who guided one of the book world’s most esteemed imprint… https://t.co/ZSgUE5O8UW 13 minutes ago The Lowell Sun Sonny Mehta, the urbane and astute head of Alfred A. Knopf who guided one of the book world’s most esteemed imprint… https://t.co/HHb0uKjJJ9 13 minutes ago Newley Purnell Sonny Mehta, Visionary Head of Alfred A. Knopf, Dies at 77. https://t.co/vbM5ARLRLc 15 minutes ago Distinct Today Sonny Mehta, visionary head of Alfred A. Knopf, dies at 77 https://t.co/yw5HhJHawj https://t.co/euctL4JCdH 16 minutes ago