Sonny Mehta, visionary head of Alfred A. Knopf, dies at 77

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Sonny Mehta, the urbane and astute head of Alfred A. Knopf who guided one of the book world’s most esteemed imprints to new heights through a blend of prize-winning literature by Toni Morrison and Cormac McCarthy among others and blockbusters such as “Fifty Shades of Grey” and “The Girl With the […]
