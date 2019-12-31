Global  

Dibakar Banerjee main reason we did 'Ghost Stories': Gulshan Devaiah & Sukant Goel

Sify Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Dibakar Banerjee has cast Gulshan Devaiah and Sukant Goel as the protagonists in his segment of the four-story horror anthology, "Ghost Stories". The actors state it was a golden opportunity to work with the acclaimed filmmaker.
