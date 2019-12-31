Global  

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma bring baby girl Ayat home

Tuesday, 31 December 2019
Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma bring baby girl Ayat homeSalman Khan's sister, Arpita, and her actor husband Aayush Sharma became proud parents to a baby girl whom they named Ayat. Ayat, who has an elder brother Ahil, was born on December 27 and will be sharing her birth date with mamu Salman Khan. Arpita Khan was discharged from the hospital today and was spotted along with husband...
 Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma delivered a baby girl in the morning and the newborn is named as 'Ayat'.

Salman's sister Arpita introduces Ayat on social media [Video]Salman's sister Arpita introduces Ayat on social media

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma took to Instagram to share the first official photograph of newborn Ayat.

Kangana, Anushka Virat, Varun, Natasha Dalal Celebrate New Year 2020 | Priyanka Nick, SRK, Taimur [Video]Kangana, Anushka Virat, Varun, Natasha Dalal Celebrate New Year 2020 | Priyanka Nick, SRK, Taimur

Kangana Ranaut and family enjoy a day out in the snow, Lovers Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are on a vacation with Couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in Gstaad, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra..

B-town celebs congratulate Arpita & Aayush

On brother Salman Khan's 54th birthday Arpita Khan Sharma has delivered a baby girl. As per the first hand, information the baby was delivered through C-section...
IndiaTimes

Salman Khan welcomes Arpita and Aayush Sharma's baby girl, Ayat Sharma, with a warm tweet, calling her the best gift

Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Ahil Sharma and the Khans welcomed a new member in their family, a little girl, Ayat. Salman Khan on whose birthday, the...
Bollywood Life

