Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma bring baby girl Ayat home

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Salman Khan's sister, Arpita, and her actor husband Aayush Sharma became proud parents to a baby girl whom they named Ayat. Ayat, who has an elder brother Ahil, was born on December 27 and will be sharing her birth date with mamu Salman Khan. Arpita Khan was discharged from the hospital today and was spotted along with husband... Salman Khan's sister, Arpita, and her actor husband Aayush Sharma became proud parents to a baby girl whom they named Ayat. Ayat, who has an elder brother Ahil, was born on December 27 and will be sharing her birth date with mamu Salman Khan. Arpita Khan was discharged from the hospital today and was spotted along with husband 👓 View full article

