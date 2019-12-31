Global  

Prince William Launches Prestigious Environmental Prize With Help From Kate Middleton

E! Online Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Prince William is kicking off the new year in a big way. The Duke of Cambridge announced the launch of The Earthshot Prize on Tuesday. Described as the "most prestigious...
News video: Earth ‘at tipping point’ says William as he launches world environmental prize

Earth ‘at tipping point’ says William as he launches world environmental prize 01:01

 The Duke of Cambridge is hoping to summon the spirit of the lunar landings to help “repair the Earth”, after launching a global environmental challenge to address climate change and other ecological concerns. The wildlife campaigner and father-of-three has set up The Earthshot Prize after...

Prince William launches prestigious environmental prize to protect the planet in the next decade

Prince William has his sights set on saving the planet — and he just launched a brand new, multimillion dollar environmental initiative to get started.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •SifyReuters IndiaCBC.caIndependent

Earth 'at a tipping point': Royal family launches climate crusade

Launching "the most prestigious environmental prize in history", Prince William said humans faced a "stark choice".
The Age

