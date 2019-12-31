jordyn RT @verycavallari: The 🌎 is Kristin's runway #VeryCavallari https://t.co/HnRfGTIAhv 26 minutes ago Very Cavallari The 🌎 is Kristin's runway #VeryCavallari https://t.co/HnRfGTIAhv 2 hours ago E! Style Kristin Cavallari doesn't need a catwalk to wow us with style expertise. https://t.co/Pw7Ku5Wkqe 7 hours ago A.A RT @enews: Revisit Kristin Cavallari's Most Iconic Looks Ahead of Very Cavallari Season 3 https://t.co/4TqGPYlZhs 8 hours ago Clicky Sound https://t.co/zo2eIHaF3X Kristin Cavallari doesn't need a catwalk to wow us with style expertise. The designer, CEO… https://t.co/NazMASSu1v 10 hours ago E! News Revisit Kristin Cavallari's Most Iconic Looks Ahead of Very Cavallari Season 3 https://t.co/4TqGPYlZhs 10 hours ago E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Revisit Kristin Cavallari’s Most Iconic Looks Ahead of Very Cavallari Season 3 https://t.co/faW72IxifK https://t.co/4IJBwkywmp 10 hours ago Clicky Sound https://t.co/SLVeTWE0k0 Kristin Cavallari doesn't need a catwalk to wow us with style expertise. The designer, CEO… https://t.co/2lFPtQkPEP 10 hours ago