Travis Scott Speaks About Kylie Jenner & Their Relationship in New Interview

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Travis Scott is speaking out about Kylie Jenner after they split a few months back. “I love [Stormi's] mommy [Kylie Jenner] and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering,” Travis recently told XXL magazine. “Being a dad is better than what [...] 👓 View full article

