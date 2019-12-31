Global  

Travis Scott Speaks About Kylie Jenner & Their Relationship in New Interview

Just Jared Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Travis Scott is speaking out about Kylie Jenner after they split a few months back. “I love [Stormi's] mommy [Kylie Jenner] and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering,” Travis recently told XXL magazine. “Being a dad is better than what [...]
