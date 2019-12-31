Global  

Prince William launches prestigious environmental prize to protect the planet in the next decade

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Prince William has his sights set on saving the planet — and he just launched a brand new, multimillion dollar environmental initiative to get started.
News video: Prince William Announces Multi-Million Pound Contest to Tackle Earth's Environmental Problems

Prince William Announces Multi-Million Pound Contest to Tackle Earth's Environmental Problems 00:49

 The United Kingdom’s Prince William and the Global Alliance have announced what they’re calling the most prestigious environmental prize in history: The Earthshot Prize. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Earth ‘at tipping point’ says William as he launches world environmental prize [Video]Earth ‘at tipping point’ says William as he launches world environmental prize

The Duke of Cambridge is hoping to summon the spirit of the lunar landings to help “repair the Earth”, after launching a global environmental challenge to address climate change and other..

Prince William And Kate Middleton’s New Project Could Reportedly Be A Photography Competition [Video]Prince William And Kate Middleton’s New Project Could Reportedly Be A Photography Competition

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a new exciting project on the way. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Earth 'at a tipping point': Royal family launches climate crusade

Launching "the most prestigious environmental prize in history", Prince William said humans faced a "stark choice".
The Age

Prince William launches Earthshot Prize for innovations in solving environmental challenges

Prince William is collaborating with a global alliance of groups to launch a prize geared toward fostering innovation to combat climate change and solve...
CBC.ca

