Syd Mead, 'Blade Runner' visual artist, dead at 86

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Visual artist and futurist Syd Mead, who helped shape the look of influential sci-fi films including “Blade Runner,” “Tron,” “Aliens” and “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” died Monday of complications from lymphoma in Pasadena, Calif. He was 86.
