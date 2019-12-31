Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Travis Scott Says He’ll Always Love Kylie Jenner + Names Hardest Part About Relationships

SOHH Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Travis Scott Says He’ll Always Love Kylie Jenner + Names Hardest Part About RelationshipsHouston rapper Travis Scott is keeping it 100 about fatherhood. The hip-hop superstar has dished on daddy duties and maintaining a relationship with on-again, off-again baby mother Kylie Jenner. In a new interview, Scott said he would always have love for Jenner no matter where things stand with them romantically. “I love her mommy and […]

The post Travis Scott Says He’ll Always Love Kylie Jenner + Names Hardest Part About Relationships appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Hollywood Life - Published < > Embed
News video: Travis Scott Reacts To Kylie Jenner 'Thirst Trap' Photo

Travis Scott Reacts To Kylie Jenner 'Thirst Trap' Photo 02:07

 Travis Scott seemingly reacted to Kylie Jenner 'thirst trap' selfie. Plus, Kendall Jenner makes more money than Kylie on Instagram?

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kylie Jenner Shares Pregnancy Photos & Shades Travis Scott Cooking [Video]Kylie Jenner Shares Pregnancy Photos & Shades Travis Scott Cooking

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner have a flirtatious back and forth that’s got a hint of shade - love to see it. Plus, Kim Kardashian shows the most adorable video of daughter Chicago days before her..

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:44Published

Kylie Jenner donates $1m to Australian bushfire relief fund [Video]Kylie Jenner donates $1m to Australian bushfire relief fund

Kylie Jenner has donated some money to Australia after she was accused of being a hypocrite earlier this week.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Travis Scott Speaks About Kylie Jenner & Their Relationship in New Interview

Travis Scott is speaking out about Kylie Jenner after they split a few months back. “I love [Stormi's] mommy [Kylie Jenner] and I always will. The hard part...
Just Jared

Travis Scotts 'will always love' Kylie Jenner

Los Angeles, Jan 1 (IANS) Rapper Travis Scotts says he will always love reality TV personality Kylie Jenner because she is the mother of his daughter Stormi.
Sify


Tweets about this

abbasivnb

PA Syed Ameen Abbasi Kourtney Kardashian Is Dating Ex-BF & Travis Scott Says He’ll Always ‘Love’ Kylie Jenner! https://t.co/lWcAohSnkZ 10 hours ago

abbasivnb

PA Syed Ameen Abbasi Kourtney Kardashian Is Dating Ex-BF & Travis Scott Says He’ll Always ‘Love’ Kylie Jenner! https://t.co/rFptsvtnbP 2 days ago

abbasivnb

PA Syed Ameen Abbasi Kourtney Kardashian Is Dating Ex-BF & Travis Scott Says He’ll Always ‘Love’ Kylie Jenner! https://t.co/7Qi4j7XtMe 3 days ago

abbasivnb

PA Syed Ameen Abbasi Kourtney Kardashian Is Dating Ex-BF & Travis Scott Says He’ll Always ‘Love’ Kylie Jenner! https://t.co/t2J3aEpObV 4 days ago

abbasivnb

PA Syed Ameen Abbasi Kourtney Kardashian Is Dating Ex-BF & Travis Scott Says He’ll Always ‘Love’ Kylie Jenner! https://t.co/Gqxg8Vibmq 4 days ago

bknox06

Bobbi Knox RT @enews: Travis Scott held nothing back in his latest interview, in which he talked about Stormi and Kylie Jenner: "I love her mommy and… 4 days ago

bknox06

Bobbi Knox RT @enews: Travis Scott Says He'll "Always" Love Kylie Jenner in Candid Interview https://t.co/MhCaarSxkx 4 days ago

abbasivnb

PA Syed Ameen Abbasi Kourtney Kardashian Is Dating Ex-BF & Travis Scott Says He’ll Always ‘Love’ Kylie Jenner! https://t.co/FW5ylX20pW 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.