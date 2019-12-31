Marvel's Simu Liu Shoots His Shot, Asks Sharon Stone What She's Doing in 6 Months
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Actor Simu Liu is shooting his shot with actress Sharon Stone! The 30-year-old Marvel star – who will portray superhero Shang-Chi in the upcoming Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – actually responded to Sharon Stone‘s post about being blocked from using the app Bumble. “I went on the @bumble dating [...]
Sharon Stone Kicked off Dating App Bumble. Stone joined the dating app, but her profile was removed after it was reported as being fake. Some users didn't believe it was actually her. Stone took to Twitter to address the issue. I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users...
Sharon Stone has provided an update after she revealed that the dating app Bumble blocked her from using the service. The 61-year-old actress previously revealed... Just Jared Also reported by •E! Online •Seattle Times
Actress Sharon Stone claimed on Twitter that she had been blocked from dating app Bumble. Bumble, which differs from other dating apps as the woman must initiate... WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle Times