Marvel's Simu Liu Shoots His Shot, Asks Sharon Stone What She's Doing in 6 Months

Just Jared Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Actor Simu Liu is shooting his shot with actress Sharon Stone! The 30-year-old Marvel star – who will portray superhero Shang-Chi in the upcoming Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – actually responded to Sharon Stone‘s post about being blocked from using the app Bumble. “I went on the @bumble dating [...]
