Amanda Bynes Appears to Have a Face Tattoo in New Photo

Tuesday, 31 December 2019
Amanda Bynes shared a photo of herself with a face tattoo! It’s unclear if the ink if permanent, or if it’s just a temporary tattoo, but the tattoo is of a heart and is on her cheek. Her new look also featured a nose ring. Amanda was last in the headlines not too long ago [...]
