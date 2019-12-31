Global  

Singer Michelle Williams Is Getting Congratulations Messages for Actress Michelle Williams' Pregnancy & Engagement News!

Just Jared Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
There has been some confusion amid actress Michelle Williams‘ pregnancy and engagement news! If you don’t know, it was revealed a few hours ago that the award-winning actress Michelle Williams is pregnant and engaged to her Fosse/Verdon director Thomas Kail. However, she doesn’t have social media, so when users go to search for “Michelle Williams,” [...]
News video: Michelle Williams reportedly engaged and pregnant

Michelle Williams reportedly engaged and pregnant 00:37

 Actress Michelle Williams is reportedly engaged and expecting her second child.

Singer Michelle Williams insists she's not pregnant after mix-up with namesake actress

Singer Michelle Williams insists she's not pregnant after mix-up with namesake actressFormer Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams has clarified that she's not pregnant, after confusion emerged surrounding reports that the actress of the same...
WorldNews

Exploring the timing of Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail's engagement and pregnancy

Well here’s an interestingly timed new couple alert. So much to unpack here but let’s start with when and how. PEOPLE.com broke the news last night that...
Lainey Gossip

