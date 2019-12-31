Kevin Bacon Mourns Death of 25-Year-Old Man, Also Named Kevin Bacon, Murdered After Dating App Meetup
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () A 25-year-old Michigan man named Kevin Bacon, a hair stylist, was tragically killed this week after meeting up with someone on Christmas Eve on a dating app. Kevin was murdered and a 50-year-old man has been charged in his death, a Michigan news source writes. Kevin was a hairdresser, student, and a big fan of [...]
A man has been charged over the murder of Michigan hair stylist Kevin Bacon, who he met on Grindr on Christmas Eve. Mark Latunski, 50, was charged on Monday with... PinkNews Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Mid-Day •Sydney Morning Herald •BBC News
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Gospel Music Kevin Bacon Mourns Death of 25-Year-Old Man, Also Named Kevin Bacon, Murdered After Dating App Meetup 2 days ago
Lil gat RT @JustJared: Actor Kevin Bacon is mourning the death of a 25-year-old hairstylist, also named Kevin Bacon, after he was tragically murder… 2 days ago
JustJared.com Actor Kevin Bacon is mourning the death of a 25-year-old hairstylist, also named Kevin Bacon, after he was tragical… https://t.co/o3R47i5ZUg 2 days ago
tracie fountain UPDATE: Actor Kevin Bacon mourns Michigan Kevin Bacon’s death | News Break https://t.co/0A2ib4qzBi 2 days ago
WLNS Newsroom Actor Kevin Bacon expressed condolences for the passing of a Michigan man also named Kevin Bacon on social media Mo… https://t.co/TN6iFRqzSq 3 days ago