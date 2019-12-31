Global  

Kevin Bacon Mourns Death of 25-Year-Old Man, Also Named Kevin Bacon, Murdered After Dating App Meetup

Just Jared Tuesday, 31 December 2019
A 25-year-old Michigan man named Kevin Bacon, a hair stylist, was tragically killed this week after meeting up with someone on Christmas Eve on a dating app. Kevin was murdered and a 50-year-old man has been charged in his death, a Michigan news source writes. Kevin was a hairdresser, student, and a big fan of [...]
Recent related news from verified sources

Man arrested in California in death of man found near Skykomish logging road

A 32-year-old man was arrested Sunday in California on suspicion of involvement in the death of a man whose body was found near a Skykomish logging road last...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Hindu

Hair stylist Kevin Bacon murdered on Christmas Eve after meeting man on Grindr

A man has been charged over the murder of Michigan hair stylist Kevin Bacon, who he met on Grindr on Christmas Eve. Mark Latunski, 50, was charged on Monday with...
PinkNews Also reported by •USATODAY.comMid-DaySydney Morning HeraldBBC News

Tweets about this

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Kevin Bacon Mourns Death of 25-Year-Old Man, Also Named Kevin Bacon, Murdered After Dating App Meetup 2 days ago

oreiko

Lil gat RT @JustJared: Actor Kevin Bacon is mourning the death of a 25-year-old hairstylist, also named Kevin Bacon, after he was tragically murder… 2 days ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Actor Kevin Bacon is mourning the death of a 25-year-old hairstylist, also named Kevin Bacon, after he was tragical… https://t.co/o3R47i5ZUg 2 days ago

scoutswife82

tracie fountain UPDATE: Actor Kevin Bacon mourns Michigan Kevin Bacon’s death | News Break https://t.co/0A2ib4qzBi 2 days ago

WLNS

WLNS Newsroom Actor Kevin Bacon expressed condolences for the passing of a Michigan man also named Kevin Bacon on social media Mo… https://t.co/TN6iFRqzSq 3 days ago

