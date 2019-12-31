Global  

Corey Lewandowski Passes on Long-Rumored Senate Run: ‘Certain I Would Have Won’

Mediaite Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
After months of speculation, former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski has decided not to run for Senate in New Hampshire. In a series of tweets Tuesday morning, Lewandowski — who had been openly speculating about a bid for Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s (D-NH) seat in the Senate — announced that he has decided against running. […]
