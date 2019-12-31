Corey Lewandowski Passes on Long-Rumored Senate Run: ‘Certain I Would Have Won’

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

After months of speculation, former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski has decided not to run for Senate in New Hampshire. In a series of tweets Tuesday morning, Lewandowski — who had been openly speculating about a bid for Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s (D-NH) seat in the Senate — announced that he has decided against running. […] 👓 View full article

