Top royal stories of 2019: Harry and Meghan's media woes, Andrew's scandal and more

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
From Prince Harry and Meghan's media woes to Prince Andrews' Jeffrey Epstein connection: Here are the top royal moments of 2019.
News video: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share A New Year Wish And New Photo Of Baby Archie

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share A New Year Wish And New Photo Of Baby Archie 00:33

 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared an end-of-year video on Tuesday on the official Sussex Royal Instagram page. The video includes a new adorable photo of Prince Harry with his 8-month-old son Archie. Archie wore what appears to be baby Ugg boots, a camel coat, and a hat with pom-poms for ears....

Harry and Meghan thank Canada for hosting them over Christmas [Video]Harry and Meghan thank Canada for hosting them over Christmas

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken of the "unbelievable" welcome they received while in Canada, and joked how their son Archie was mesmerised by the scenery. Meghan and Harry's first official..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Canada House to give thanks for hospitality [Video]Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Canada House to give thanks for hospitality

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Canada House to thank the Commissioner for their stay in thr country over Christmas. Harry and Meghan have returned to the UK after spending six weeks away..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Top royal moments of the last decade: Will & Kate's wedding, the Queen's silly video and more

Remember when Queen Elizabeth made a cameo at the Olympics? And Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle? Top royal moments of the past decade.
USATODAY.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share adorable new photo of Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share adorable new photo of ArchiePrince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a new photo of baby Archie and a highlight reel of 2019. The post, shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram page features...
New Zealand Herald


