Justin Bieber Debuts Trailer For 10 Part Docu-Series 'Seasons'

Justin Bieber is sitting down for a tell all on his last four years with a new YouTube Originals docu-series called Justin Bieber: Seasons. The 25-year-old entertainer will be pulling the curtain back on his mental health, his wedding to Hailey Bieber, and show his journey back to music, including in the recording studio, and [...]



