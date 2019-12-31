Global  

Justin Bieber Debuts Trailer For 10 Part Docu-Series 'Seasons'

Just Jared Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Justin Bieber is sitting down for a tell all on his last four years with a new YouTube Originals docu-series called Justin Bieber: Seasons. The 25-year-old entertainer will be pulling the curtain back on his mental health, his wedding to Hailey Bieber, and show his journey back to music, including in the recording studio, and [...]
News video: Justin Bieber Launching YouTube Docuseries 'Seasons'

Justin Bieber Launching YouTube Docuseries 'Seasons' 00:59

 Justin Bieber Launching YouTube Docuseries 'Seasons' . Bieber and YouTube announced on Tuesday that a 10-episode series, 'Justin Bieber: Seasons,' will debut on Jan. 27. When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with...

Justin Bieber Trailer YouTube Docuseries [Video]Justin Bieber Trailer YouTube Docuseries

(CNN) The trailer for Justin Bieber's YouTube Originals docuseries, "Justin Bieber: Seasons," has dropped. The series will bring Bieber back to YouTube, where it all started when he was a pre-teen, to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Justin Bieber Announces New Album And A 2020 Tour [Video]Justin Bieber Announces New Album And A 2020 Tour

Justin Bieber just gave his fans the best holiday gift! New music, a tour, and a docuseries. According to CNN, the 25-year-old superstar announced his new projects on Christmas Eve. The singer teased..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Justin Bieber Gives Inside Look at Comeback In 'Seasons' Trailer - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber is giving fans an inside look at his in his new docu-series Justin Bieber: Seasons! The 25-year-old singer just dropped the trailer for his...
Just Jared Jr

Justin Bieber to launch docu-series on YouTube in January

Justin Bieber is a launching a docu-series about creating his new album on YouTube, the platform where the singer originally got his start in music over a decade...
Seattle Times

