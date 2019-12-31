Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Post Malone Thanks Diddy For A “Fun” Night At His 50th B-Day Party

SOHH Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Post Malone Thanks Diddy For A “Fun” Night At His 50th B-Day PartyTexas hip-hop artist Post Malone knows he’s leveled up in recent years. The rap star went online this week to shout-out music mogul Diddy for letting him pull through at his recent 50th birthday celebration. Malone hit up his Instagram page to share a highlight clip from the unforgettable, star-studded outing and to thank Puff […]

The post Post Malone Thanks Diddy For A “Fun” Night At His 50th B-Day Party appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

See the Performers for 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' [Video]See the Performers for 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' begins NEW YEAR'S EVE at 8|7c on ABC! Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale host from Times Square in New York City, with Ciara handling the West Coast..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:30Published

BTS and Post Malone to Perform at 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' [Video]BTS and Post Malone to Perform at 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

BTS and Post Malone to Perform at 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'. The television special will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest in Times Square. It starts at 8 PM EST and is featured on ABC. We..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published


Tweets about this

hypeshred1

HYPESHRED. Post Malone Thanks Diddy For A “Fun” Night At His 50th B-Day Party https://t.co/mhjnb0PAna 10 hours ago

sohh

SOHH Post Malone Thanks Diddy For A "Fun" Night At His 50th B-Day Party #Diddy #PostMalone https://t.co/cEp7cMljeQ https://t.co/utnK4ThnXj 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.