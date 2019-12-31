Global  

Barbara Walters Saying 2020 Over & Over Again Is the Perfect Way to Start Your Year

Just Jared Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Barbara Walters was the longtime host of the ABC news program 20/20 and her iconic “This is 20/20″ tagline is more relevant than ever right now. ABC is paying tribute to Barbara and her catchphrase with a cute video of her repeating the line over and over again. They even got the stars of many [...]
Sofia Vergara, Ryan Seacrest, more celebs celebrate New Year's with Barbara Walters '20/20' catchphrase

A few ABC celebrities gathered to try their hand at Barbara Walters' iconic "This is 20/20" line to bring in the new year.
USATODAY.com

WATCH: Anderson Cooper Loses His Sh*t Over Cheri Oteri’s Barbara Walters Impersonation

CNN's *Anderson Cooper* could not contain himself when *Cheri Oteri* did her impression of *Barbara Walters * on New Year's Eve.
Mediaite


Tweets about this

krittylee33

Kritty Lee Also that clip mash up of Barbara Walters saying “twenty twenty” over and over again is nightmare fuel. 3 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: This video of Barbara Walters saying 2020 over and over again is the perfect way to kick off the new year! https://t.co/y5pt… 12 hours ago

PhoenixHeart815

sarah rogue RT @michaelawaffles: Fkfbfjdkfjfjf we are so beyond high and the commercial with Barbara Walters saying “2020” over and over again is makin… 12 hours ago

Heather_Kozan

Heather_Kozan Nice! ABC is doing a little 2020/Barbara Walters bit. Clips of her saying "This is 2020!" over & over. LOL!! #happynewyear2020 #2020 @abc15 12 hours ago

BobioF59

Robert Fuchs Glad I am watching ABC. They ran Barbara Walters saying 2020 over and over. Classic. 13 hours ago

michaelawaffles

♀michaela, usually. Fkfbfjdkfjfjf we are so beyond high and the commercial with Barbara Walters saying “2020” over and over again is ma… https://t.co/agAaFoWuBs 13 hours ago

cultureyyc

Culture YYC RT @dropbearNpanda: If you don't play this right at midnight tonight what are you even doing with your life LINK: Barbara Walters saying "T… 21 hours ago

dropbearNpanda

Dropbear and Panda If you don't play this right at midnight tonight what are you even doing with your life LINK: Barbara Walters sayin… https://t.co/a5y79LELFl 21 hours ago

