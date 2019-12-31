Barbara Walters Saying 2020 Over & Over Again Is the Perfect Way to Start Your Year

Kritty Lee Also that clip mash up of Barbara Walters saying “twenty twenty” over and over again is nightmare fuel. 3 hours ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: This video of Barbara Walters saying 2020 over and over again is the perfect way to kick off the new year! https://t.co/y5pt… 12 hours ago sarah rogue RT @michaelawaffles: Fkfbfjdkfjfjf we are so beyond high and the commercial with Barbara Walters saying “2020” over and over again is makin… 12 hours ago Heather_Kozan Nice! ABC is doing a little 2020/Barbara Walters bit. Clips of her saying "This is 2020!" over & over. LOL!! #happynewyear2020 #2020 @abc15 12 hours ago Robert Fuchs Glad I am watching ABC. They ran Barbara Walters saying 2020 over and over. Classic. 13 hours ago ♀michaela, usually. Fkfbfjdkfjfjf we are so beyond high and the commercial with Barbara Walters saying “2020” over and over again is ma… https://t.co/agAaFoWuBs 13 hours ago Culture YYC RT @dropbearNpanda: If you don't play this right at midnight tonight what are you even doing with your life LINK: Barbara Walters saying "T… 21 hours ago Dropbear and Panda If you don't play this right at midnight tonight what are you even doing with your life LINK: Barbara Walters sayin… https://t.co/a5y79LELFl 21 hours ago