Matt Lauer Is Dating PR Executive Shamin Abas (Report)

Just Jared Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Matt Lauer is reportedly dating his longtime friend, public relations executive Shamin Abas, and new photos of the couple has now emerged. The 62-year-old disgraced former Today show host was seen boarding a flight with Shamin in New Zealand after reportedly spending the holidays together. In Touch has the photos of the couple. Lauer was [...]
