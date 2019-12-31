Here's What Gifts Baby Archie Reportedly Got for His First Christmas!

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Baby Archie celebrated his very first Christmas with his mom and dad, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle, away from the public eye. Now, a source is speaking out about what the nearly eight-month-old baby got for Christmas. “Archie is Meghan and Harry’s world, and they can’t help [it],” a source told Us Weekly. “For [...] 👓 View full article

