The Black Eyed Peas Claim First Hot Latin Songs No. 1 With 'RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)'

As “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” hits No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart (dated Jan. 4), The Black Eyed Peas secure their...



Recent related videos from verified sources Will Smith and Martin Lawrence talk 'Bad Boys' return The actors star in 'Bad Boys for Life,' which hits theaters January 17. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 01:01Published on December 5, 2019 Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Talk 'Bad Boys' Return Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Talk 'Bad Boys' Return. The actors star in 'Bad Boys for Life,' which hits theaters January 17. While on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' they discussed reuniting for the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:54Published on December 4, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this