Joe Biden Was Asked About a Republican Running Mate in 2007, Here’s What He Said Then
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden got a lot of attention this week by saying he would "consider" a Republican running mate, but this isn't the first time he's been asked about that prospect, and reacted with an answer that fell short of "Republicans can all go pound sand."
Former Vice President Joe Biden said he would consider choosing a Republican running mate. According to Reuters, Biden is a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. While Biden suggested the idea, he also said he didn’t have anybody in mind for the position. Throughout his...