Stacy London Confirms Her "First Serious Relationship With a Woman" in Heartfelt Tribute

NBC10 Boston Stacy London has addressed some rumors about her relationship status that have been floating around the internet. https://t.co/YM54ilGPY0 3 hours ago necn Regardless of the push back she might get from followers, Stacy London maintained that it was time to speak her tru… https://t.co/k5aJZQRkFI 3 hours ago R 🏳️‍🌈 RT @TheAdvocateMag: “2019 has been a crazy year for lots of reasons ... [but] there has been such incredible joy as well.” https://t.co/tvu… 6 hours ago Instinct Magazine In Her First Relationship With A Woman, This TV Host Starts 2020 On Her Own Terms https://t.co/lTEYODcLBc… https://t.co/M7RFJODtCL 8 hours ago Joey Stacy London Confirms Her First Serious Relationship With a Woman https://t.co/zIW26B1EpO via @enews 9 hours ago Mark Demers RT @nbcwashington: "NOT THAT IT'S ANY OF YOUR BUSINESS BUT... I may as well address all the stuff I hear floating around out there," wrote… 10 hours ago Tris Mamone ⚧️ Good for her! https://t.co/nSTiNOqWtB 10 hours ago NBCWashington "NOT THAT IT'S ANY OF YOUR BUSINESS BUT... I may as well address all the stuff I hear floating around out there," w… https://t.co/BejZOMXFuR 11 hours ago