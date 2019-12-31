Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

BTS, Jonas Brothers & Kelsea Ballerini Among Performers For Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
New Year’s Eve is tonight and the big show to watch is Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve! During the show, there will be many performers hitting stages across the United States, from New York to Los Angeles, and even to Miami, Fla. BTS is set to take the stage in Times Square for what [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: See the Performers for 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'

See the Performers for 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' 00:30

 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest': See the Performers for 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'

Recent related videos from verified sources

New Year's Eve fireworks show over the Las Vegas Strip [Video]New Year's Eve fireworks show over the Las Vegas Strip

Watch the full New Year's Eve fireworks show over the Las Vegas Strip as 2019 comes to a close and we enter 2020.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 08:04Published

San Diegans ring in new decade on New Years Eve [Video]San Diegans ring in new decade on New Years Eve

San Diegans ring in new decade on New Years Eve

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lucy Hale Needs To Marie Kondo Her Life In 2020

Lucy Hale dons a red trench coat, very Katy Keene of her, as she leaves the Good Morning America studios on Tuesday morning (December 31) in New York City. The...
Just Jared Jr

How to Stream Fox’s ‘New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey’

If you’re not in the mood for the standard New Year’s Eve fare of Ryan Seacrest on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” or Anderson Cooper on CNN,...
The Wrap Also reported by •Just JaredBillboard.comJust Jared JrAceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @justjaredjr: Where can you watch BTS' #RockinEve performance tonight and who else will be performing? Find out here: https://t.co/31v6… 1 hour ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete BTS, Jonas Brothers & Kelsea Ballerini Among Performers For Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve https://t.co/J0Qm1JuddL via @JustJaredJr 3 hours ago

priscilatosate

Priscila BTS, Jonas Brothers & Kelsea Ballerini Among Performers For Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve https://t.co/c7C5Lh7TRc via @JustJaredJr 4 hours ago

MeghanMdR

Meghan douglass @moteldiablo Their is alot for me but im at work and have it recording Jonas brothers Dan and shay Sam hunt Kelsea ballerini 5 hours ago

mucciamatt

Matthew Muccia @zachsang1 Harry Styles, more Lewis Capaldi, Jonas Brothers, John Mayer, KOLE (was on songland), Kelsea Ballerini, DEMI, and Taylor Swift 8 hours ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Where can you watch BTS' #RockinEve performance tonight and who else will be performing? Find out here: https://t.co/31v6WDZ8pE 9 hours ago

manxrzk

Aman Discovered Loote, AJ Mitchell, Ava Max, Kelsea Ballerini, Lost Kings, HRVY, Boy in Space, and (re-discover) Jonas Brothers. 16 hours ago

streamhaunted

bree hiiii im not new to stan twitter but i made a new acc! like/rt if you stan any of these so we can be mutuals! -tay… https://t.co/uXzSWzqG9y 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.