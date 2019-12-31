BTS, Jonas Brothers & Kelsea Ballerini Among Performers For Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () New Year’s Eve is tonight and the big show to watch is Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve! During the show, there will be many performers hitting stages across the United States, from New York to Los Angeles, and even to Miami, Fla. BTS is set to take the stage in Times Square for what [...]
