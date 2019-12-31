Post Malone Gets New Face Tattoo Just Ahead of Ringing In 2020 on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Post Malone has added one last tattoo to his collection to wrap up 2019. The 24-year-old musician debuted the new tattoo on his Instagram before he performs on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 later tonight in New York City. “have a good ass new year💕🙈,” Post shared with his selfie, [...]
