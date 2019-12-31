Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Post Malone Gets New Face Tattoo Just Ahead of Ringing In 2020 on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Just Jared Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Post Malone Gets New Face Tattoo Just Ahead of Ringing In 2020 on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'Post Malone has added one last tattoo to his collection to wrap up 2019. The 24-year-old musician debuted the new tattoo on his Instagram before he performs on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 later tonight in New York City. “have a good ass new year💕🙈,” Post shared with his selfie, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Preview!

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Preview! 03:40

 Country Artist Jessie James Decker to reveal 1st POWERBALL Millionaire Of The Year

Recent related videos from verified sources

Drinking responsibly over New Year's [Video]Drinking responsibly over New Year's

The California Highway Patrol Maximum Enforcement Period starts on New Year's Eve and goes through New Year's Day.

Credit: KHSLPublished

Detroit sees violent start to 2020 as police investigate several separate shootings [Video]Detroit sees violent start to 2020 as police investigate several separate shootings

Detroit Police are investigating several separate shooting incidents that occurred between New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, one of them fatal.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How to Stream Fox’s ‘New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey’

If you’re not in the mood for the standard New Year’s Eve fare of Ryan Seacrest on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” or Anderson Cooper on CNN,...
The Wrap Also reported by •Billboard.comTIMEJust Jared

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve 2020 - Performers Lineup!

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest is back this year to help you kick off 2020, and we have the full list of performers and celebs...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

meditaudios

Mark Mantra ★ Post Malone gets huge new face tattoo on New Year's Eve - Page Six #BreakingNews ➧➧➧ https://t.co/V3rDX0nVUH https://t.co/A0R8tEfnyz 14 minutes ago

Litolman

Litolman Ryan Bonehead award for the day: https://t.co/cEK0r5inxb 25 minutes ago

MeshHeadlines

MeshHeadlines @meshnewsdotorg // Post Malone gets new face tattoo for new year https://t.co/3jdD3hi1vn 42 minutes ago

eissenlois

Eissen Lois AE Post Malone Gets Huge New Face Tattoo To Celebrate The New Year https://t.co/So3agHgtGK 2 hours ago

Charles_Notes

CharlesNotes You used to have to pay a nickel at a carnival to see geeks of this calibre. #Progress https://t.co/lQBgAu8A8l via @pagesix 2 hours ago

TheNewsPublishr

The News Publisher Post Malone gets huge new face tattoo on New Year’s Eve https://t.co/nU7LVAX3DE https://t.co/hAfdr8kymP 2 hours ago

Sirdemby

Demby RT @PageSix: Post Malone gets huge new face tattoo on New Year’s Eve https://t.co/VKjJWHOBO9 https://t.co/ijZY4zCZY5 2 hours ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino Post Malone gets huge new face tattoo on New Year’s Eve https://t.co/u9UFvzrtTY 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.