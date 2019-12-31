Global  

Jamie Foxx Celebrates The New Year Early in Miami With Friends

Just Jared Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Jamie Foxx lets the confetti fall all over him while celebrating at LIV nightclub over the weekend in Miami, Fla. The 52-year-old actor joined some friends on the stage for a year-end event, where they got their party on early ahead of ringing in the new year. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie [...]
News video: Ringing In The New Year In NYC

Ringing In The New Year In NYC 03:11

 As 2019 winds down, the final preparations are underway for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square. Hundreds of thousands of spectators will travel from near and far to score a front row seat, and roughly one billion people are expected to watch around the world. CBS2's Reena Roy has the...

