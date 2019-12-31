Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

WATCH LIVE: New Years Eve Times Square Ball Drop and Performances Online

Mediaite Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Watch live as the famous ball drop takes place in Times Square to usher in 2019.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: NYE Ball Test In Times Square

NYE Ball Test In Times Square 00:32

 Today the iconic Times Square New Year's Eve ball will be getting ready for tomorrow night's big celebration.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Best Places in the World to Celebrate New Year's | MojoTravels [Video]Top 10 Best Places in the World to Celebrate New Year's | MojoTravels

Start the new year somewhere . . . new! Welcome to MojoTravels, and today we're counting down our picks for the Top 10 Cities in the World to Celebrate New Year's Eve. For this list, we’re looking at..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:03Published

Teen gets emotional clap-out after three years of cancer treatment [Video]Teen gets emotional clap-out after three years of cancer treatment

This was better than watching the ball drop. Watch the emotional moment cancer patient Matt Driscoll, 19, celebrated his final round of chemotherapy on Jan. 2 with streamers, noisemakers and a crowd of..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Year's Eve Times Square Ball Drop 2020 Live Stream Video - Watch Now!

It’s annual tradition to watch the ball drop live from Times Square in Midtown Manhattan at midnight on New Year’s Eve, and we have the live video for you to...
Just Jared

Key West Set For New Year’s Eve Antics

Despite its diminutive 8-square-mile size, New Year’s Eve revelers on this subtropical island can choose between six offbeat warm-weather takeoffs on New York...
cbs4.com Also reported by •CBS NewsBillboard.comJust JaredThe VergeUSATODAY.comRIA Nov.

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.