Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Share Poolside Kisses on NYE!

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Dua Lipa and her boyfriend Anwar Hadid embrace while spending time with friends by the pool on Tuesday (December 31) in Miami, Fla. The couple soaked up the sun on New Year’s Eve while showing off their bodies in their swimwear. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa Dua and Anwar were seen [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 5 Celebrity Couples of 2019 [Video]Top 5 Celebrity Couples of 2019

Top 5 Celebrity Couples of 2019. As 2019 comes to an end, here's a look back at the five best couples of this year!. 1. Halsey and Evan Peters. After being spotted getting cozy at Six Flags in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

Dua Lipa's mature album [Video]Dua Lipa's mature album

Dua Lipa wanted to "grow and mature" with her second album and is more involved with the production on the record.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dua Lipa Drives A Jet Ski With Anwar Hadid in Miami

Dua Lipa takes the controls on the jet ski for some water fun on Friday afternoon (January 3) in Miami, Fla. The 24-year-old singer and Anwar zipped through the...
Just Jared

Anwar Hadid Gives Dua Lipa a Poolside Piggyback Ride

Dua Lipa gets a piggyback ride from her boyfriend Anwar Hadid while hanging by the pool during their New Year’s trip on Thursday (January 2) in Miami, Fla. The...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.