What Does 'Auld Lang Syne' Mean? Song Lyrics & Listen Now!

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
You’ve probably heard “Auld Lang Syne” every New Year’s Eve, but are you still wondering what it means? The literal translation of the phrase is “old long since,” but the meaning is “days gone by.” The song started off as a poem written down by Robert Burns in 1788, though it is believed that it [...]
A song of friendship and brotherhood: The history of Auld Lang Syne

A song of friendship and brotherhood: The history of Auld Lang SynePenned by Scotland’s bard, for many the song captures the essence of Hogmanay, inviting them to raise a glass, welcome in the New Year.
Daily Record Also reported by •Independent

