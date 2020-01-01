Global  

Sarah Hyland & Fiance Wells Adams Spend New Year's Eve at the Beach in Mexico!

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Sarah Hyland is soaking up the sun on the last day of 2019! The 29-year-old Modern Family actress was spotted spending time at the beach with her fiance Wells Adams and friends on Tuesday afternoon (December 31) in Cancun, Mexico. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Hyland Sarah and Wells were joined by [...]
News video: Family-friendly New Year's Eve party ideas

Family-friendly New Year's Eve party ideas 03:48

 Mommy blogger Marianna Frances has ideas to enjoy New Year's Eve and Day with your family.

