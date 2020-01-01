Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Brody Jenner gifted Elvis Presley's necklace by mom Linda Thompson

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Brody Jenner's mom gave him a very special gift for Christmas.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Brody Jenner gifted Elvis Presley’s necklace by mom Linda Thompson | Fox News https://t.co/UEDILYXj1z 42 minutes ago

IndependentEag3

Independent Eagle Brody Jenner gifted Elvis Presley's necklace by mom Linda Thompson https://t.co/pxBOaWe12j https://t.co/Hfj8uSjxoz 1 hour ago

hellogadget_st

Hello Gadget RT @4PawShop: #da019b5278c25c36a34cf5b193f69eb6 Brody Jenner gifted Elvis Presley's necklace by mom Linda Thompson https://t.co/DnGFhca4Wb… 1 hour ago

Covensure

Covensure Brokerage Brody Jenner gifted Elvis Presley's necklace by mom Linda Thompson https://t.co/4DsIysIcDE https://t.co/SAvNSzNukg 1 hour ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Brody Jenner gifted Elvis Presley's necklace by mom Linda Thompson https://t.co/r2yCkcByIm via @foxnews https://t.co/jXfDhuxpPo 1 hour ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #da019b5278c25c36a34cf5b193f69eb6 Brody Jenner gifted Elvis Presley's necklace by mom Linda Thompson… https://t.co/sVuCpehKq8 1 hour ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Brody Jenner gifted Elvis Presley's necklace by mom Linda Thompson https://t.co/pGv6oVrvhq https://t.co/261AkN5BlN 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.