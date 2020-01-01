Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Grammy-winning rapper Ludacris is doing it big for 2020. The hip-hop superstar has hinted at a big rap game return and shared a shot of himself alongside his wife from Africa. Look and comment below!



The post Look: Ludacris Promises It’s The Year Of The Return W/ New Pic In Ghana – “The Best Women All Reside In Africa” appeared first on . Grammy-winning rapper Ludacris is doing it big for 2020. The hip-hop superstar has hinted at a big rap game return and shared a shot of himself alongside his wife from Africa. Look and comment below!The post Look: Ludacris Promises It’s The Year Of The Return W/ New Pic In Ghana – “The Best Women All Reside In Africa” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

