Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Look: Ludacris Promises It’s The Year Of The Return W/ New Pic In Ghana – “The Best Women All Reside In Africa”

SOHH Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Look: Ludacris Promises It’s The Year Of The Return W/ New Pic In Ghana – “The Best Women All Reside In Africa”Grammy-winning rapper Ludacris is doing it big for 2020. The hip-hop superstar has hinted at a big rap game return and shared a shot of himself alongside his wife from Africa. Look and comment below!

The post Look: Ludacris Promises It’s The Year Of The Return W/ New Pic In Ghana – “The Best Women All Reside In Africa” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Black Women Top Major Beauty Pageant Competitions in 2019 [Video]Black Women Top Major Beauty Pageant Competitions in 2019

Black Women Top Major Beauty Pageant Competitions in 2019. Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa was officially named Miss Universe on Dec. 8, making her the fourth black woman to win a major beauty..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published

'Christmas In The Country' kicks of its 35th season at the Hamburg Fairgrounds [Video]'Christmas In The Country' kicks of its 35th season at the Hamburg Fairgrounds

As the weather outside turns frightful, the shopping inside is delightful. The place was packed right after the doors opened at 10 am as &apos;Christmas In The Country&apos;, the annual..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

South Africa: Best of Rabada Central to Proteas Revolution

[News24Wire] Centurion -As the new-look Proteas look to recover from what was a woeful 2019, there is a collective acceptance that 24-year-old speedster Kagiso...
allAfrica.com


Tweets about this

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Look: Ludacris Promises It’s The Year Of The Return W/ New Pic In Ghana – “The Best Women All Reside In Africa”… https://t.co/rAsqyTH9bB 5 hours ago

filafresh

FilaFresh RT @sohh: Look: Ludacris Promises It's The Year Of The Return W/ New Pic In Ghana - "The Best Women All Reside In Africa" #Ludacris https:… 7 hours ago

sohh

SOHH Look: Ludacris Promises It's The Year Of The Return W/ New Pic In Ghana - "The Best Women All Reside In Africa"… https://t.co/zFXcrjjdXL 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.