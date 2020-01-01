Global  

Sarah Hyland Spends NYE at the Beach with Wells Adams & Friends!

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Sarah Hyland looks like she’s having a blast while closing out the year with friends in Mexico! The 29-year-old Modern Family star danced along the beach on Tuesday afternoon (December 31) in Cancun. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Hyland Sarah and her fiance Wells Adams were joined by The Real O’Neals actor [...]
News video: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrate first engaged Christmas

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrate first engaged Christmas 00:54

 Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrate first engaged Christmas The 'Modern Family' star took to Instagram to share a series of adorable snaps of herself and her fiancé from their Christmas bash earlier this week, which also happened to be their first time celebrating the festive season since getting...

