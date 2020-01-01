Global  

Anwar Hadid Shows Off His Many Tattoos While Shirtless in Miami with Dua Lipa

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Anwar Hadid puts his many tattoos on display while going shirtless by the pool on Tuesday (December 31) in Miami, Fla. The 20-year-old model was joined by his girlfriend Dua Lipa, 24, and more friends while enjoying some fun in the sun on New Year’s Eve. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa [...]
