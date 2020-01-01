Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Giuliani: ‘I Would Testify’ in Trump Impeachment Trial, ‘I’d Love to Try the Case’

Mediaite Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
*Rudy Giuliani* promised reporters some fireworks in 2020 by telling them he would testify in President *Donald Trump's* senate impeachment trial.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden Clarifies Stance On Testifying For Trump's Impeachment Trial

Biden Clarifies Stance On Testifying For Trump's Impeachment Trial 00:32

 Joe Biden said in an interview he would not comply with a Senate subpoena for the impeachment trial. According to Reuters, Biden said it would be a tactic by President Donald Trump to distract from his wrongdoing. Yet he recently clarified his remarks after receiving backlash for not wanting to...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Giuliani Associate Wants To Hand Over Documents To Court [Video]Giuliani Associate Wants To Hand Over Documents To Court

An indicted associate of U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani asked the court for permission. Lev Parnas asked to turn over the contents of his phone and other documents to a House of..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works [Video]7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works

7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial works.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US Senate Leader Not Ruling Out Witnesses In Trump Impeachment Trial

U.S. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell says Republicans have not ruled out calling witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. “We...
Eurasia Review

Trump Impeachment Trial Turns Spotlight On White House Lawyer Cipollone

President Trump often surrounds himself with lawyers he sees as being good on TV. But the key attorney for Trump's Senate impeachment trial is better known for...
NPR Also reported by •NYTimes.comZee NewsSifyReuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bolding_daniel

Daniel Bolding RT @realTuckFrumper: Giuliani Tells Reporters at Trump's Mar-a-Lago NYE Party That He 'Would Testify' in Senate Impeachment Trial https://t… 27 seconds ago

PaddingtonThe

paddington.the.bear RT @jilevin: Giuliani Tells Reporters at Trump's Mar-a-Lago NYE Party That He 'Would Testify' in Senate Impeachment Trial https://t.co/yp0z… 32 seconds ago

jeanneenabottle

Jeanne Brennan RT @grantstern: I’m glad Trump is going to be on trial and not Rudy, because there is literally no doubt that Giuliani would not be found c… 37 seconds ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Giuliani tells reporters at Trump's Mar-a-Lago NYE party that he "would testify" in Senate impeachment trial https://t.co/1eMiuReUaf 46 seconds ago

CrazyRaidersFan

CrazyRaidersFan Giuliani: ‘I Would Testify’ in Trump Impeachment Trial, ‘I’d Love to Try the Case’ https://t.co/6V3mRtzmpe 1 minute ago

kornegay_danna

Dannak RT @Newsweek: Giuliani tells reporters at Trump's Mar-a-Lago NYE party that he "would testify" in Senate impeachment trial https://t.co/r7g… 2 minutes ago

DonaldPigFace

Prez Donald PigFace RT @QuickTake: At Trump's Mar-a-Lago #NYE2020 party, Rudy Giuliani says "I would testify" in the impeachment hearing https://t.co/uO82niw86g 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.