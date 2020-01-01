Sam Hunt Performs new Single 'Kinfolks' on New Year's Rockin' Eve 2020!
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () Sam Hunt keeps warm on stage while performing at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 on Tuesday night (December 31) in New York City. The 35-year-old country star performed two of his songs – hit “Body Like A Backroad”, and “Kinfolks”, which is from his upcoming album, set to release in [...]
