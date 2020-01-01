Global  

Watch: Saif, Bebo, Anushka, Varun wish 'HNY'

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
As we all know, half of the Bollywood fraternity was in the Swiss Alps to welcome the year 2020. Celebs like Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and family, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan along with girl Natasha were enjoying the Swiss vacations and were in the snowy-land to welcome the year 2020. Pictures and videos were doing the rounds on the internet and now, we stumbled upon a video and a picture of the Bollywood squad wishing 'Happy New Year' as they celebrate together in Switzerland.
