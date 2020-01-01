Watch: Saif, Bebo, Anushka, Varun wish 'HNY'

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () As we all know, half of the Bollywood fraternity was in the Swiss Alps to welcome the year 2020. Celebs like Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and family, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan along with girl Natasha were enjoying the Swiss vacations and were in the snowy-land to welcome the year 2020. Pictures and videos were doing the rounds on the internet and now, we stumbled upon a video and a picture of the Bollywood squad wishing 'Happy New Year' as they celebrate together in Switzerland.
Kangana Ranaut and family enjoy a day out in the snow, Lovers Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are on a vacation with Couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in Gstaad, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra..