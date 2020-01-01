Global  

Heaven for singer-actor fans: Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira surprise Priyanka Chopra at Nick Jonas' New Year 2020 concert

DNA Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap were vacationing in the Bahamas, which is when Nick Jonas performed for Jonas Brothers concert, also attended by his wife Priyanka Chopra
Kangana, Anushka Virat, Varun, Natasha Dalal Celebrate New Year 2020 | Priyanka Nick, SRK, Taimur

Kangana, Anushka Virat, Varun, Natasha Dalal Celebrate New Year 2020 | Priyanka Nick, SRK, Taimur 03:41

 Kangana Ranaut and family enjoy a day out in the snow, Lovers Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are on a vacation with Couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in Gstaad, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra alongwith her Husband Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan bid...

Ayushmann, family at Nick Jonas gig, daughter grooves with Priyanka

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is these days vacationing in the Bahamas with wife Tahira and his children -- son Virajveer and daughter Varushka -- and who should they bump into but Priyanka Chopra, who is..

Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas The 10 BEST red carpet looks of 2019

Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas The 10 BEST red carpet looks of 2019

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas soak in the sunset by the ocean-side after their winter-wonderland rendezvous - view pic

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been dishing out couple goals ever since they began dating. After a winter wonderland getaway, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •SifyRIA Nov.

Ayushmann, family at Nick Jonas gig, daughter grooves with Priyanka

Nassau, Dec 31 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is these days vacationing in the Bahamas with wife Tahira and his children -- son Virajveer and daughter Varushka...
Sify Also reported by •RIA Nov.

dna

DNA Heaven for singer-actor fans: @ayushmannk-@tahira_k surprise @priyankachopra at @nickjonas' #NewYear2020… https://t.co/wLU7bjmmYf 10 hours ago

